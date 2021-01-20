Howard County takes the first step towards opening a mass vaccination clinic

The Howard County Health Department's crowded, small, current makeshift clinic is vaccinating 800 people a week.

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Howard County is changing tactics in its struggle with COVID-19 and the effort to vaccinate as many people as possible.

It's moving the health department's small clinic into the Kokomo Event Center, where there is the potential of vaccinating thousands of people a week.

Mary Alley and her husband Woody have been vaccinated and say they were "relieved" to get it done.

For some people, getting a COVID-19 shot is a hassle. It took a week and a half for Angela Case to get an appointment.



"I kinda got lucky," Case said. "Several people I know it took weeks."

Several people said they came to Kokomo because clinics in other counties were booked solid.



When news spread that 300 additional doses of vaccine arrived, people signed up for them before the health department made an official announcement.

Howard county’s vaccination clinic is so busy and the hopes of getting more vaccine are so high the clinic will move next week into a Kokomo event center. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/JXalHO3D4l — Rich Van Wyk (@VanwykWTHR) January 20, 2021

"It tells me our community is very interested in getting the vaccine," said Kristina Sommers. She is the department's public health emergency coordinator.



"We are kinda rolling with the punches right now and working with what the state allots us," Sommers said.



According to Sommers, the state expects to ship larger doses of vaccine. The department is moving it's clinic into the Kokomo Event center next week.



There is plenty of room to grow to meet the increasing demand for vaccinations and expectations of getting more doses of vaccines.

The Howard county health department is moving its small COVID vaccination clinic into the Kokomo Event Center. Officials say there’s room to expand and if enough vaccines become available the clinic could vaccinate as many as 5,000 people a week @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/Np8Sr5t2A0 — Rich Van Wyk (@VanwykWTHR) January 20, 2021