Hoosier children between 12 and 15 can get COVID vaccine starting Thursday – but will they?

Most clinics in Indiana have enough supply, they just need people wanting to be vaccinated.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday morning, a younger group of children become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Tuesday the federal government was working on the final approval while state and local public health agencies were working on ways to educate and encourage parents to have children 12 through 15 years old protected from the virus.

Denise Rezsonya wanted to get vaccinated. She brought 16-year-old Matthew and 18-year-old Michelle for their shots too.

"It feels exciting. It feels like a wave of relief, honestly," she said.

And honestly, according to Denise, getting her teenagers vaccinated took a little arm twisting.

"At first I was definitely leery about it. I didn't want to get it," Matthew admitted.

Michelle agreed to be vaccinated because it was inevitable.

"I am going to college next year and we are traveling," Michelle said. "There is going to be a lot of expectations like you are going to need the vaccine."

But as the demand for vaccinations slides downwards, local health departments will likely need to up their game to convince parents of younger children to get protected from COVID-19.

They are counting on the state to contact parents using immunization and other records and reach out to schools. The Hamilton County Health Department is making its own plans.

"We will do things on a local level through Facebook, social media all those different accounts that our youth are involved in," said Jason LeMaster, department administrator.

Logistics shouldn't be a problem. At the Noblesville clinic, workers are vaccinating nearly 700 people every day. There are enough workers and enough vaccine to up that number by 150.

Kennedy Elbrecht is 17 and said a lot of her friends intend to be vaccinated.

"I think more than being encouraged by it, they just feel like it is the right thing to do and they want to do it," she said.

LeAnne Fry wishes her 11 year old was old enough to be vaccinated now.

"That way I don't have to worry about her getting sick or as sick if she didn't have it," she said.