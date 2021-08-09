Here's how vaccinated college students can get a $10 Meijer coupon

The incentive program begins Monday and continues through the fall semester.

As more colleges and universities make COVID-19 vaccinations a requirement, Meijer is offering students $10 off any purchase when they complete the process.

Students will need to get their first COVID-19 dose by Sept. 30 at a Meijer pharmacy. After the final shot, students will receive the coupon.

“Returning to campus is a huge and exciting step toward normalcy following the pandemic that disrupted so much of our lives. But to continue on that path, we encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “Our pharmacy teams have dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe, but there’s more work to be done. We’re hopeful this incentive makes a difference.”

If you'd like to take part, you can walk into any Meijer pharmacy, set up an appointment by texting COVID to 75049, or visit Meijer's website.