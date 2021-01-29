Hamilton County moving COVID-19 vaccine clinic to larger building

Hamilton County receives about 800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine per week. The new facility can accommodate up to 3,600 doses per week.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Hamilton County Health Department is moving the COVID-19 vaccine clinic to a larger building on Monday, Feb. 1. The current clinic is at the Annex Building at the 4-H Fairgrounds in Noblesville. The new clinic will take registered patients at the Exhibition Hall.

“The county’s buildings and grounds crew has been working non-stop this week to help get the new clinic set up,” said Christian Walker, emergency preparedness coordinator for the Hamilton County Health Department. “Anyone with an appointment next week, should plan to come to the new facility. New signage will be installed to help get people where they need to go.”

Hamilton County receives about 800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine per week. That amount is expected to double by mid-February. The clinic being moved to the Exhibition Hall will allow up to 3,600 doses per week.

“Moving to this larger space will allow us to scale up quickly once more vaccine becomes available,” Walker said. “Supply is our only hinderance to getting more people vaccinated at this point.”