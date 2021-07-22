Hamilton County Health Department hosts virtual town hall on vaccines

Two doctors will answer questions about myocarditis, potential long-term side effects and the speed of the vaccines' development.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Health Department is hosting a virtual town hall Thursday night to discuss kids and COVID-19. Two local pediatricians will be available to answer questions parents have about the vaccine.

Currently, all COVID vaccines are restricted to those 12 and older. There has been a push to get more eligible children vaccinated as they prepare to head back to the classroom.

"We know parents have a lot of questions and we want to provide a forum where they can ask those questions and really connect with the experts and get what they specifically need to help them make that decision," said Chris Walker with the Hamilton County Health Department.

The doctors plan to discuss the issue of myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle — along with potential vaccine side effects and the speed of development.