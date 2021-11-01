Mass vaccination clinic in former Fishers Marsh store to open Monday

Crews began cleaning out the old store near 116th Street and Brooks School Road two weeks ago.

FISHERS, Ind. — The City of Fishers is ready to open an old Marsh store as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site.

Mayor Scott Fadness will lead a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the former grocery store at 116th Street and Brooks School Road Monday morning, minutes before the doors open for vaccinations.

The city said the clinic will be able to serve more than 1,600 patients a day. Patients will need to schedule an appointment ahead of time to get the vaccine and must also be free of COVID-19 symptoms.

Hoosiers over the age of 70 and those in other groups approved to receive the vaccine can schedule an appointment at ourshot.in.gov.

The Fishers Health Department will administer the vaccine.