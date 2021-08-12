x
Vaccine

Eli Lilly requiring vaccinations for all employees

Employees can request a medical or religious exemption. Those will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
FILE - This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Drugmaker Eli Lilly said Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, its COVID-19 antibody drug can prevent illness among residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care locations. It’s the first major study to show that it may prevent disease. The drugmaker said participants who got the drug had up to a 57% lower risk of getting COVID-19. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees.

The mandate will take effect Nov. 15 and include all U.S.-based employees along with those in Puerto Rico.

Employees can request a medical or religious exemption. Those will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

In a statement, Eli Lilly said:

"Our top priority during this pandemic has been to protect the health and safety of our employees and ensure business continuity – today’s decision reflects that commitment."

Eli Lilly went on to say that as a science-based company, it has reviewed all the data and believes mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for employees will keep them, their families and customers safe and healthy.  

