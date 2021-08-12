Eli Lilly requiring vaccinations for all employees

Employees can request a medical or religious exemption. Those will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees.

The mandate will take effect Nov. 15 and include all U.S.-based employees along with those in Puerto Rico.

Employees can request a medical or religious exemption. Those will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

In a statement, Eli Lilly said:

"Our top priority during this pandemic has been to protect the health and safety of our employees and ensure business continuity – today’s decision reflects that commitment."