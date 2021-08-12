Eli Lilly requiring vaccinations for all employees

INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees.
The mandate will take effect Nov. 15 and include all U.S.-based employees along with those in Puerto Rico.
Employees can request a medical or religious exemption. Those will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
In a statement, Eli Lilly said:
"Our top priority during this pandemic has been to protect the health and safety of our employees and ensure business continuity – today’s decision reflects that commitment."
Eli Lilly went on to say that as a science-based company, it has reviewed all the data and believes mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for employees will keep them, their families and customers safe and healthy.