Do you really have to wait weeks for a COVID vaccine appointment?

Appointments appear to be booked out a few weeks but if you expand your search, you may have better luck.

INDIANAPOLIS — As hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, the wait for a shot can take weeks. But 13News found that’s not always the case.

When you log into Indiana’s vaccine appointment website and type in your zip code, be sure to expand the search area to as many as 60 miles away if you’re willing to travel that far.

We found the first few vaccination locations that pop up are often booked out as far as four or five weeks. But if you keep scrolling and checking other locations, the wait isn’t always that long.

Monday in Lafayette, for example, same-day appointments were all booked, but there were appointments available in Delphi, about 20 miles away.

In Greenwood, nearby appointments were booked out weeks. But more than a dozen vaccine time slots were still open as soon as Wednesday at locations that were about 50 miles away.