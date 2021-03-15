Crawfordsville starts clinics to provide vaccine for all educators

The fire and county health department teamed up to make shots available for every teacher in the county.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Monday was the first day educators could start signing up to get a COVID vaccine from the state.

Previously it was available through the federal pharmacy program.

And on the first day, officials in Montgomery County took it a step further, hosting a vaccination clinic specifically for their educators.

“I was just extremely appreciative that they were able to set this up and that they were able to get us to the front of the line,” said Kevin Wilkinson, principal at Southmont High School.

They believe it’s the first in the state to bring the vaccine directly to their teachers.

They started with about 30 doses at Crawfordsville High School Monday afternoon.

The fire and county health department teamed up to make shots available for every teacher in the county to make sure educators wouldn't have to wait in line.

“We did want to make sure that our teachers were made to feel special, they're our frontline workers they're our heroes they protected our kids through this whole thing so this was our opportunity to work with the health department to give back,” said Fire Division Chief Paul Miller.

Teachers said it was a weight off their shoulders.

“The vaccine is just another step to make sure that we can continue to be there for our students and continue to support them in keeping us safe and keeping them safe,” said Kathryn Hochstetler, an art teacher at Sugar Creek Elementary School.