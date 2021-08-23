'COVID Stops Here' campaign to recognize Indiana businesses for worker vaccinations

It will recognize businesses with at least 70 percent of their workforce vaccinated.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the Wellness Council of Indiana are teaming up on a "COVID Stops Here" campaign.

It will recognize businesses with at least 70 percent of their workforce vaccinated.

“The more Hoosiers get vaccinated, the sooner our businesses and the lives of our citizens can get back to a semblance of normalcy. That correlation cannot be highlighted enough,” said Kevin Brinegar, Indiana Chamber President and CEO.

The campaign will have four levels of vaccination status: platinum at 100% vaccinated, gold at 90%, silver at 80% and bronze at 70%.

“This campaign will provide employers an opportunity to publicize their vaccine level, which can have a big impact on employee safety and morale, as well as positively impact their relationships with customers, visitors and partners,” Brinegar said.

Employers can ask employees about their vaccine status or require proof of vaccination. That is not a HIPAA violation because HIPAA rules do not apply to employers or employment records.

Interested businesses can click here to learn more about the campaign and apply.