COVID-19 vaccinations expanding to pharmacies in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Hoosiers beginning Thursday at pharmacies across Indiana.

The change comes after the state received Moderna vaccine allowing expanded availability. Kroger plans to offer it at all stores with a pharmacy. There is no out-of-pocket cost to get it, but insurance information will be taken to help cover the costs of distribution, storage, and administering the vaccine.

Hoosiers 65 or older can register for the vaccine by clicking here.

Walmart vaccinations

Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, Feb. 12.

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment using the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available. People making an appointment would need to meet Indiana guidelines, which are for people 65 and older at this point.

The federal vaccine allocation to the stores will be focused on underserved communities with limited access to healthcare.

Meijer vaccinations

Meijer is also offering COVID-19 vaccinations to to eligible Hoosiers at locations around the state.

People can register by clicking here.