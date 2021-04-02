COVID-19 hotline gives Hoosiers what they need to get vaccinated

A COVID hotline run by Hancock Health is getting as many as 200 calls a day from people needing help registering for the COVID vaccine.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — For a lot of people, especially those at the highest risk, getting a COVID-19 vaccination isn't as easy as going online and driving over to a clinic. They may not have a computer, or a car or have other problems to overcome.

A COVID hotline in Hancock County is getting people the help they need to get vaccinated.

Roger Viehweg, 80, got his COVID-19 vaccination because his son Steve set it up and drove him to the clinic.

"Fortunately we were able to come at the same time, get an appointment, but without me he couldn't have made it," Steve said.

Across the street, a COVID hotline run by Hancock Health is getting as many as 200 calls a day.

"By the time they get to us, sometimes they are frustrated," said Krysti Montgomery. She imagines herself talking to her grandparents. "To help them any way I possibly can to ease their mind."

The goal is to remove any and all the obstacles that people face as they try to get to a clinic and get vaccinated. There is a lot of information about COVID-19 to sort through.

Hotline workers walk them through the process, schedule vaccinations and, if necessary, arrange transportation from their homes to the clinic and back.

"It takes about 15 minutes to walk someone through the entire process," said Amanda Everidge. She is Hancock Health's director of community health improvement.

"I would say who's benefiting the most is those who are isolated – most often the senior citizens, individuals 70, 80," she said. "I helped someone the other day who is 90."