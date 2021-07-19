Federal court rules in favor of IU's vaccine requirement

IU will not require documentation that students, faculty and staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine by the fall semester.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana in South Bend has ruled in Indiana University's favor in regards to its vaccine requirement for students faculty and staff.

Chuck Carney, director of media relations for IU, released the following statement on the ruling:

"A ruling from the federal court has affirmed Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccination plan designed for the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff. We appreciate the quick and thorough ruling which allows us to focus on a full and safe return. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our campuses for the fall semester."

IU will not require documentation that students, faculty and staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine by the fall semester. IU is still requiring everyone working or enrolled at any of its campuses be vaccinated.

The change in requiring documentation comes after state lawmakers and Indiana's attorney general said it violates a new state law banning immunization passports by the government.

Those who have received the vaccine can now certify their status as part of an attestation form. Students, faculty and staff found to be lying could face punishment.

People can apply for medical or religious reasons, or for an online exemption for those not present on or near campus. The university will be able to decide whether or not to grant an exemption. Exemptions details are included in the form. IU's Medical Response Team and other designated IU leaders will review exemption requests, responding within five business days.

Wearing a mask on campus will be optional for those students, faculty and staff who are fully vaccinated. There will also be no social distancing requirements for those who are fully vaccinated.

Students, faculty and staff who are fully vaccinated will not need to participate in mitigation testing. Those who are fully vaccinated will also not need to quarantine if they are in close contact with a person who is later found to have COVID-19.

Events larger than 250 people will be reviewed by the university. If it is an indoor event and there are non-IU attendees, everyone will need to wear a mask.

Visitors to campus (parents, tours, event attendees, etc.) should wear a mask at all times when on campus.