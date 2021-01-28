IU Health vaccinates 100,000th patient

The health care provider said 75,000 patients have received one dose of the vaccine, while 25,000 have received both doses.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 100,000 people have now received vaccinations to protect themselves from COVID-19 by IU Health.

The health care provider celebrated the milestone Thursday morning, when Raynell Freeman of Indianapolis received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at IU Health Methodist Hospital.

The vaccine clinic team even had a cake on hand to celebrate with Freeman and her husband.

IU Health said their clinics have vaccinated 75,000 people and 25,000 have received both doses in the vaccination regimen since Dec. 16.

Statewide, health officials said Wednesday (Jan. 27) that 477,000 Hoosiers had already received their first dose of the vaccine and 113,000 had received both doses.

As of Jan. 28, only Indiana residents age 70 or older are eligible to sign up for the vaccine, in addition to health care workers and first responders. The state hopes to open registration to those over the age of 65 by next week.

While there are currently about 200 vaccination sites open around the state, three major retailers are getting closer to setting up their own clinics. Kroger, Meijer and Walmart will soon offer COVID-19 vaccinations at their store pharmacies.

Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box reminded Hoosiers Wednesday that you'll still need an appointment to get vaccinated, even at the retail locations when they open.

"Do not walk into one of these pharmacies without an appointment," Box cautioned.