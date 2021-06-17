Continued push to get more Marion County residents vaccinated is slow-going

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett's goal is to reach 50 percent of eligible residents vaccinated by July 4.

INDIANAPOLIS — The push to get more people vaccinated in Marion County continues, but it's slow-going.

Eskenazi Health and Westminister Neighborhood Services partnered on a pop-up vaccine clinic on the city's east side Thursday morning.

It didn't draw too many people.

"There is still a lot of fear of vaccinations and a lot of mistrust of the government. People feel like they don't know enough," said Liza Crane, one of the organizers.

Crane said educating people is key to getting more people vaccinated. She said, even if the numbers are down, every shot counts.

"Even if we do just one person that's one person more than before," Crane said. "The more people, the closer we are to a solution of this horrible pandemic."