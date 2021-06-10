A shot in the arm for a shot at a prize

Companies are offering everything from coupons to million-dollar drawings to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

INDIANAPOLIS — Companies are offering prizes and discounts for being vaccinated.

Every week for the next month, Kroger is giving away a million dollars and free groceries for a year. To enter, you must get at least one of your shots there.

You can increase your chances of winning a prize by getting your second shot at CVS. They're offering Super Bowl tickets, weekend getaways and more. And you can get that second shot at Target, which also means a $5 off coupon.

But remember, there's no mixing and matching of vaccines. If Moderna, for example, is your first shot, it needs to be your second shot, too.

Getting vaccinated at Meijer is good for a $10 off coupon on a purchase of $50 or more.

United is offering a chance to fly for free for the year if you upload your vaccination proof. That sweepstakes ends in less than two weeks.

If you want a new Carson Wentz jersey, the NFL Shop plans to offer 25% off, but they wouldn't say when it will go live.

State governments, including Ohio and Kentucky, are offering prizes, too. However, Indiana is not.