Children 12 and older can get Pfizer vaccine in Indiana starting Thursday

According to the ISDH website, Hoosiers 12 and older will be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine in Indiana beginning Thursday, May 13 at 8 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update on the state's vaccination efforts after the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12.

The next step is for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make a recommendation, which is expected late Wednesday.

The FDA said the two-dose vaccine has "met the statutory criteria" to allow the Emergency Use Authorization to be amended, and says the "known and potential benefits of this vaccine in individuals 12 years of age and older outweigh the known and potential risks."

Hoosiers 16 and older can now register to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

ISDH said Monday about 2.14 million Hoosiers — or 39.3% of Indiana’s roughly 5.3 million residents ages 16 and older — have been fully vaccinated.

Nearly 35% of the U.S. population and 44% of adults have been fully vaccinated as of Monday, according to the CDC. That means people who have received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Forty-six percent of the population and 58.2% have received at least one dose of one of those vaccines.

Follow these steps to register online:

Go to ourshot.in.gov.

Click on the link in the red box near the top of the page that says "Click here to find a vaccination site."

Select the county you live in.

Select a vaccine clinic available in your county.

Select the blue link that says "Click here to register."

Select the group you belong to and enter your date of birth.

Certify that you are within the group selected.

Click "Schedule an appointment."