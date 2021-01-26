Here's how central Indiana clinics are avoiding leftover COVID-19 vaccines

With leftover vaccines either needing to be used right away or thrown out, here's how some central Indiana clinics are planning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Vaccination clinics are under orders to waste not even a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. So what happens with leftover doses that have to be used right away or tossed out?

Some clinics keep a list of people ready to vaccinated on a moment's notice. But who's on it? How does it work?

Every day, the Fishers vaccination clinic has a handful of leftover doses, so workers start calling a list of people eager to get vaccinated on short notice.

Fishers Public Health Director Monica Heltz said the city is getting calls from people asking to be put on that list.

"We direct them to the survey," Heltz said.

Weeks ago, Fishers started surveying residents to collect personal information, their interest in receiving the vaccine, and whether they wanted to be put on an on-call list.

According to Heltz, most of the 20,000 people who responded said "yes."

"That doesn't mean you are going to get a call today — particularly if you are 30 and have no risk factors," she said.

Even when using the on-call list, the clinic follows state requirements and calls on those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

"If we don't get enough 70-plus-year-olds, then we are calling the next risk group down," Heltz said. "So if you are younger than 65, don't expect to get a call."

The IU Health clinic in downtown Indianapolis doesn't have an on-call list. Leftover doses of vaccines are given to health care workers or hospital patients.

"It could be someone from one of our doctor's offices that meets the criteria, or frankly, it could go to the FedEx driver, whoever meets the criteria," said Dr. Paul Calkins. "We are not going to throw it away. We are giving it to someone."

In Fishers, if clinic workers can't find someone in the next risk group, "You are always going to give it to the arm that's available," Heltz said.