"By all means, take it" | Elkhart woman, 105, gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Nellie Yoder has lived through two pandemics in her life and didn't hesitate to get vaccinated.

ELKHART, Ind. — An Elkhart woman who has lived through two pandemics is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Nellie Yoder received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week at her assisted living facility. She told WNDU-TV getting the shot was important.

"Whatever they say, if it takes two shots or three, I will take them," Yoder said.

Still, she never thought she'd be getting vaccinated next to Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and with all of her friends lined up to be fully vaccinated with her.

"I'm grateful to the city and you all for making this day possible," said Tammy Denlinger, the executive director of Eastlake Terrace, where Yoder lives. "I mean it. I don't know what else to say. I'm going to cry."

Yoder is 105 years old now, but said she nearly didn't make it through the Spanish flu pandemic when she was young.

"I feel like I'm one of the lucky ones that made it. I almost got lost when I was three years old with the flu," she said. "It was worse. There wasn't a whole lot they (could) do for us."

The current pandemic has created an extra set of challenges for the centenarian.

"My last years and I can't have my family come in," Yoder said.

She said the secret to living as long as she has is to listen to your doctor, like she did when she got the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Oh, by all means, take it," she said.

And dont' forget to laugh.

"Laughter is good for the soul. Laugh and the world laughs with you. Weep and you weep alone. That's my motto," she said.