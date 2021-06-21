Butler to require COVID-19 vaccine

The university said it would consider exemptions for individuals who have health-related, religious, or strongly held personal reasons.

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University announced Monday it will require students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester.

The university said it would consider exemptions for individuals who have health-related, religious, or strongly held personal reasons against getting the vaccine.

Those who are not vaccinated will have to follow other safety measures:

Regular COVID-19 surveillance testing throughout the semester

Required 10-day quarantine after coming into contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19

Ineligible to participate in study abroad programs

Required face coverings when indoors and around others

The university hopes the vaccine requirement will help establish herd immunity on campus, allowing for a more typical college experience.

"It is quite clear to me that requiring the vaccine best supports an environment that allows us to provide an educational experience that is most effective, with the highest degree of safety, and the least number of restrictions," said Butler President James M. Danko in a letter. "Regarding the environment outside of the classroom, I am confident that we will be able to fully restore a vibrant on-campus experience, allowing our students to return to pre-pandemic activities."

The announcement comes after the University of Notre Dame and Indiana University also announced they would require the shot. IU has since said it will not require proof of vaccination.

Butler students, staff and faculty will be required to show proof of vaccination to the school's Health Services by sending a photo of the complete vaccine card. Unlike IU, Butler can require proof of the vaccine since it is a private institution.