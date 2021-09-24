Booster shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine now available in Indiana

The CDC endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans on Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are now available in Indiana.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans.

The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday that eligible Hoosiers who want to get a booster shot can go to www.ourshot.in.gov and search for a site that has the Pfizer vaccine, which is designated by PVAX, or call 211 for assistance.

The booster dose is available and recommended for the following people, according to the CDC:

Individuals ages 65 and older and residents of long-term care facilities should receive a booster dose.

Individuals ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19 should receive a booster dose.

Individuals ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Individuals ages 18 to 64 who are at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional risk of exposure may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

The extra dose can only be given once they are at least six months past their second Pfizer shot. Those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not eligible for the booster shots at this time.

Hoosiers are encouraged to bring their vaccination card to their appointment to make sure the booster dose is added.