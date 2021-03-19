Ball State hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

People must register at ourshot.in.gov and meet the state's eligibility criteria to schedule an appointment at the college campus.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Eligible Hoosiers can now sign up to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at Ball State University.

The College of Health Interprofessional Community Clinics is hosting the vaccine clinic, under the authorization of the Delaware County Health Department.

People must register at ourshot.in.gov and meet the state's eligibility criteria to schedule an appointment at the college campus. You can also call 211 to schedule an appointment.

The @BSUHealth's Interprofessional Community Clinics will serve as a COVID-19 vaccination site under the authorization of the Delaware County Health Department. Doors open to the general public at 10 am today. View all the details here: https://t.co/YjmNWuq93Z pic.twitter.com/oveVqb9uVx — Ball State (@BallState) March 19, 2021

"We believe the presence of a COVID-19 vaccine site on campus is a community partnership that makes receiving vaccines more convenient for our students, faculty, and staff who become eligible and reinforces our commitment to be of service to our community," said Ro-Anne Royer Engle, vice president for division of student affairs, in a press release. "We are honored to serve our neighbors and to play a role in continuing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community."