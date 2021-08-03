Ball State encourages students to get vaccinated or submit to required pre-arrival virus testing

Students who don't comply with pre-arrival testing or show they're vaccinated, "will be subject to random COVID-19 testing as circumstances may require."

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University won't require its students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to class this fall. However, the university is strongly encouraging it. Those who aren't vaccinated will be required to submit to pre-arrival coronavirus testing.

Before students return to Muncie on Aug. 23, they will need to fill out an online form attesting to their fully vaccinated status. Students who get fully vaccinated prior to the fall semester will need to have received their second dose of the vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine two weeks before the start of school.

However, the university is only encouraging its students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university said students who don't want to be vaccinated or can't be vaccinated, don't have to be. However, they will be required to submit evidence of a negative coronavirus test result within seven days of their return to campus, and they must self-quarantine between the date the test is administered and their return to campus.

Students: You must either confirm you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 using our online form or you should prepare... Posted by Ball State University on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

The university said students who don't show proof of a negative test result or don't fill out the form saying they're vaccinated "will be subject to random COVID-19 testing as circumstances may require."