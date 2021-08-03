Ball State encourages students to get vaccinated or submit to required pre-arrival virus testing

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University won't require its students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to class this fall. However, the university is strongly encouraging it. Those who aren't vaccinated will be required to submit to pre-arrival coronavirus testing.
Before students return to Muncie on Aug. 23, they will need to fill out an online form attesting to their fully vaccinated status. Students who get fully vaccinated prior to the fall semester will need to have received their second dose of the vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine two weeks before the start of school.
However, the university is only encouraging its students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The university said students who don't want to be vaccinated or can't be vaccinated, don't have to be. However, they will be required to submit evidence of a negative coronavirus test result within seven days of their return to campus, and they must self-quarantine between the date the test is administered and their return to campus.
The university said students who don't show proof of a negative test result or don't fill out the form saying they're vaccinated "will be subject to random COVID-19 testing as circumstances may require."
In an effort to boost vaccinations across campus, BSU has an incentive program for its students. Each Wednesday afternoon BSU will have live drawings for a slew of prizes. Everything from two tickets with university President Mearns in the suite for a football game to $500 tech store vouchers will be up for grabs.