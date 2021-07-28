Ascension St. Vincent will now require employees to receive COVID-19 vaccination

Ascension St. Vincent said employees must receive the vaccine by Nov. 12.

Ascension St. Vincent said all employees will soon be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Ascension said thousands of employees have already received the vaccination, but more must be done to overcome the pandemic.

Ascension said the timeline for completing the vaccine series and meeting the requirement will be Nov. 12, 2021.

In the instances when someone may not be able to get vaccinated due to a medical condition or strongly held religious beliefs, Ascension will provide a process for requesting an exemption similar to the process we use for the annual influenza vaccine.

Ascension has 160,000 employees nationwide and operates 22 facilities in Indiana.

Both Community Health Network and Indiana University Health announced vaccine requirements for their employees in June.