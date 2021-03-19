300+ teachers vaccinated at Washington Township clinic

The Washington Township school district partnered with Walmart to hold a clinic for all faculty in their district.

INDIANAPOLIS, Washington Township — About 300 teachers got their vaccinations Friday, March 19 at North Central High School. The Washington Township school district partnered with Walmart to hold a clinic for all faculty in their district.

“I want to give high fives to my students at North. I love our students, they are everything to me, and I just feel like with this opportunity that the district gave us – it was awesome,” said Marcus Dalton, a teacher at Northview Middle School.

They received the Moderna vaccine. They'll have a second clinic next month on April 16.

"We are excited to be able to offer this opportunity to our staff in efforts to make vaccinating accessible and as simple as possible," said Superintendent Dr. Nikki Woodson. "We have all learned about the importance of getting vaccinated and the difference on the greater community that it makes. Our teachers and staff are highly valued and essential in continuing to bring the high quality of education for which Washington Township is known, to our 11,000 students district wide. We thank Walmart for agreeing to collaborate with us in this important endeavor."

The event was made possible by Amira Besada, an instructional assistant at Northview Middle School who contacted the Wellness and Health Director for Walmart Neighborhood.