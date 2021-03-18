13 Investigates: For some Hoosiers, a deadly decision to skip vaccine

Nearly a million Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, but some are choosing not to get the shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 12,000 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, including 13 announced Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health.

Statistically, more than 90 percent of deaths from COVID are people over the age of 60. But for weeks, most in those age groups have been eligible for the vaccine. Six weeks for anyone over the age of 65 and more than two months for people over 80.

But those are still the age groups feeling the brunt of this virus.

“That type that pattern has not changed,” said Dr. Imad Shawa with Franciscan Health.

Shawa has seen the worst of this disease and while things have improved significantly, he said it’s heartbreaking when patients come in when they just didn’t have enough time.

“I’ve seen a couple of patients where they were scheduled to have the vaccine, as recently as two weeks ago, and unfortunately the patient is no longer with us, they passed away last week. He never had the chance to get it,” Shawa said.

There are also people who are admitted who are older or have high-risk comorbidities, who for one reason or another just chose not to get vaccinated.

“Absolutely, we see it all,” Shawa said. “I try my best to talk to every individual. Every single patient that I see, part of my question is, 'What is your plan about the vaccine?'”

As of Thursday, 890,159 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated. Of those, the state has reported about 100 cases of COVID-19. However, the state did not provide how many of these cases have led to hospitalization or death.

“There will be some people that don’t respond to this vaccine and, again, that is why herd immunity is so important. We do tend to see that more in our elderly population, there have been a small number of breakthrough cases that have occurred in our elderly care facilities,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.

Anecdotally, though, Shawa said he knows the vaccine is working by who he doesn’t see.