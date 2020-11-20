Utah COVID-19 patient thanks health care workers with violin

OGDEN, Utah — A man battling COVID-19 in a Utah hospital is playing a special thank you to his health care providers.
Grover Wilhelsen wanted to do something that would give back to his caregivers at McKay-Dee Hospital, where he was an ICU patient. Wilhelsen was intubated and couldn't speak to thank his nurses with words, but he was able to show his gratitude by playing violin.
Staff at the hospital were overjoyed by the musical gift, saying Wilhelsen's ability to play while he was so ill touched their hearts and boosted morale.
Wilhelsen has since left the hospital after spending more than a month fighting the coronavirus. He's now at a long-term acute care facility, where he is expected to recover.