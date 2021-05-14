Universal Orlando won't require masks outdoors anymore

The theme park resort said face masks are still mandatory in all its indoor locations, which include restaurants and shops.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is no longer requiring face coverings while outdoors, according to the latest COVID-19 safety information posted on its website.

The update comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased face mask guidelines for people who are fully-vaccinated.

The theme park resort said face masks are still mandatory in all its indoor locations, which include restaurants and shops. Additionally, face coverings remain required on rides and attractions from the start of the line until guests reach the exits.

"As always, we remain focused on maintaining the highest cleanliness and sanitization standards," Universal Orlando wrote.

Social distancing guidelines at Universal remain at three feet.

Walt Disney World soon followed suit, saying on its website that "face coverings are optional in outdoor common areas at Walt Disney World Resort, but are still required upon entering and throughout all attractions, theaters and transportation."

Disney World's website says masks are optional in "outdoor common areas" and pool decks. Everywhere else, including all attractions, theaters, transportation and indoor locations masks will still be required. The only exceptions for mask-wearing indoors are when guests are eating or drinking while sitting or standing still.