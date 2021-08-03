The university is offering $75 to students who opt for "staycations" within the city of Davis, California.

DAVIS, Calif. — UC Davis is so set on encouraging students to stay in town for spring break, that it will literally pay them not to travel.

As part of the city-campus partnership through Healthy Davis Together, UC Davis students could get a $75 Spring Break Grant if they agree to stay in town and not travel during spring break amid the ongoing coronavirus.

UC Davis' spring break is scheduled for March 22 to 26. According to a press release from Chancellor Gary May, students will have until Wednesday, March 10 at 5 p.m. to apply for the money, which can be used at select businesses within the city of Davis to promote "staycations" for students.

Davis' hope that students will stay closer to home follows recent trends that have people easing back into traveling with a so-called "toe-dip trip."

It is not clear at this time whether the city of Davis or the university will have added precautions in place to prevent students from gathering within their homes in order to participate in more "traditional" spring break activities. However, included in the form to apply for the $75, Healthy Davis Together lists certain goals it hopes to achieve with this stay-at-home incentive:

Normalize behaviors that align with COVID-19 public health directives Find fun and safe alternatives for in-person gatherings/events Help protect the community of Davis Help to maintain connections and relationships through remote engagement

Only the first 750 applications that meet all qualifications will be given the $75, and the money will be awarded based on four grant categories in order to promote different types of businesses. These four options are: Get Active, Get Artsy, Home Improvement, and Let’s Stay In. Healthy Davis Together does not specify which businesses are participating.

There are several requirements that students must take before they can receive the grant money.

Applicants must:

Be a current registered UC Davis student

Be living full-time in Davis, CA

Be staying in Davis, CA for spring break (March 22-26, 2021)

Have a scheduled COVID-19 test during spring break (March 22-26, 2021)

At the same time, students must agree to a commitment to not travel during the spring break week and to get tested at least once during that week.

This new type of non-travel encouragement comes after Yolo County moved into the "red tier" of the state's coronavirus reopening plan. The less restrictive tier means that some businesses can reopen again, while restaurants are allowed to resume indoor dining.