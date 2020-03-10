In Saturday video, President Trump says he hopes to 'be back soon'

Speaking in a video he apparently tweeted from the Maryland military hospital he's at, Trump says 'I feel much better now' since testing positive for COVID-19.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump has released a new hospital video in which he says he’s starting to feel better and hopes to “be back soon.”

In the four-minute video, Trump says he “wasn’t feeling so well” when he was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

But he says that “I feel much better now” and that “We’re working hard to get me all the way back.”

Trump sounds a little raspy in the video, but he appears to be in good spirits as he says he’s fighting for the millions of people who have had the virus across the world.

He said that, while he could have stayed locked in the White House to protect himself from the virus, as president he couldn’t be “locked up in a room upstairs.”