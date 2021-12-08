Transplant patient eager for booster shot

The FDA is expected to authorize a booster shot for transplant patients and people certain cancers before the weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's some new hope for those with compromised immune systems as the highly contagious delta variant spreads.

The FDA is expected to authorize a booster shot for transplant patients and people certain cancers before the weekend.

Jen Weber is among those who's eagerly awaited the news.

"I think we're all just excited and relieved to see a path forward," Weber said. "I need all the protection I can get. I don't have the reserves that I could survive COVID. I can't survive a cold or the flu."

Weber, who was born with cystic fibrosis, has had two double lung transplants. She has treatment twice month to fight rejection. Jen is among those with weakened immune systems. Though fully vaccinated, she never generated any antibodies.

Word that a third shot may offer even limited protection has her eager to roll up her sleeve again. She said she'll go as soon as she hears from her doctor's office.

"They'll tell me where to go and I'll be first in line to do it," she said.

Jen knows even with a booster; she may not see much if any added protection. But the just the chance at one more shot has boosted her outlook.