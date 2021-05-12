Tippecanoe County cancels health order after lawmakers override veto of local health authority bill

The bill requires local elected officials to approve any local health orders that are more stringent than the state has in place.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Tippecanoe County health officials have rescinded the county's health order after the state passed a bill that requires local elected officials to approve any local health orders that are more stringent than the state has in place.

State lawmakers on Monday voted to override the governor's veto of Senate Bill 5.

The Tippecanoe County Health Department announced Wednesday the county's health order was being canceled because lawmakers voted to override the veto. Still, the health department said it is "strongly" encouraging everyone above the age of 2 to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

"Until a greater number of people are vaccinated against COVID-19, it is important to continue essential preventive measures, such as face coverings, social distancing, frequent hand washing, avoiding crowds, and staying home when sick," the health department said in a news release.

Local health officials are also encouraging restaurants and bars to continue arranging and maintaining seating so that groups are spaced at least 6 feet apart.

Despite the override, some counties are maintaining their current requirements. One such county is Marion County where the Indianapolis City-County Council voted Monday to maintain current orders put in place by the Marion County Health Department.

The body adopted Proposal 170, an ordinance ratifying public health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This evening, the Indianapolis City-County Council considered and ratified the most recent Public Health Order issued by Marion County Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine," said Council President Vop Osili. "I am thankful that my colleagues voted to continue standing firmly behind Dr. Caine’s leadership and her commitment to making local public health decisions based on science and data."