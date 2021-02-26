"This is scary": IU Health nurse talks about working during the pandemic

April Hendrickson has been a nurse for 27 years and it goes without saying it’s this past year that will probably stick with her the most.

INDIANAPOLIS — There is a reason our doctors and nurses have been celebrated over the past year. Because in the face of a pandemic, they were the first to confront it.

Make no mistake, it was no easy job.

“It has been challenging. When COVID first started, I was overwhelmed and kind of just in shock,” said April Hendrickson, a nurse for IU Health.

“I had never seen this before in my nursing career,” said Hendrickson. “I heard of nurses that were getting COVID at work and passing away and I didn’t want that. There were times where I was driving to work just crying because this is scary.”

But Hendrickson didn’t run from the job. Partly because nursing is in her blood. Her mother set the example for her career. Now April works in the same hospital and sometimes on the same floor as her mother, Bobbie Hendrickson.

April thought of her as she worked to overcome that fear.

“What I basically had to tell myself is, 'This is what I do. I will be careful, but this is what I do and I can’t let fear stop me from doing what I was meant to do,'” said Hendrickson.