Which Florida theme parks still require masks outdoors?

Here's what you need to know before visiting the state's popular amusement locations.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Marking a major turning point in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased mask-wearing guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated.

The updated CDC guidelines suggested vaccinated individuals could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds, as well as in most indoor situations.

President Joe Biden praised the change, calling it "a great day for America."

On Friday, some of Florida's major theme parks began adjusting their own face covering requirements to reflect the federal changes.

Walt Disney World

Masks required indoors for cast members and guests 2 and older, except while actively eating or drinking

for cast members and guests 2 and older, except while actively eating or drinking Masks required while inside attractions, transportation systems and theaters

Masks are optional in outdoor common areas

Masks are optional on pool decks

Physical distancing will be gradually reduced throughout the park, but six-foot distancing measures are currently expected to continue at restaurants and in stores

Click here for a full list of rules.

Universal Orlando

Face coverings are not required outdoors

Face masks are mandatory inside, including at shops and in restaurants

Face masks are required while from the moment you get in line at an attraction, during the ride and until you exit it

Social distancing of three-feet is expected throughout the resort

Click here for a full list of rules.

SeaWorld Orlando

Employees and guests 2 and older are required to wear face coverings, except while eating and drinking or while in designated relaxation areas

There were local media reports in Orlando that SeaWorld may be announcing updates to its mask policy, but we have yet to confirm changes are taking effect yet

Social distancing guidelines remain in effect

Click here for a full list of rules.

Busch Gardens

Employees and guests 2 and older are required to wear face coverings, except while eating and drinking or while in designated relaxation areas

Social distancing guidelines remain in effect

Click here for a full list of rules.

LEGOLAND

Face coverings are required at indoor locations in the resort

Face masks are required on all rides for guests 8 and older

In the water park, masks are only recommended in situations where they can stay dry

Face coverings shouldn't be placed on children under 2 years old

Click here for a full list of rules