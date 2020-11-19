Eleven residents of Muncie senior facility have died from coronavirus

Nine residents at The Woodlands have passed away from COVID-19 in November.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A senior living facility in Muncie is reporting another death from coronavirus, bringing the total number of residents lost to the virus to 11.

The resident is the ninth at The Woodlands to die from the coronavirus this month.

"We are heartbroken and send our sympathies to the family members and loved ones of these dear residents," said James Combs, executive director of The Woodlands.

Combs said in addition to the 11 residents who have passed away from the virus, two more have been hospitalized. Several staff members have also contracted the virus.

The facility has been getting help from two staffing agencies to keep up with caring for residents and Combs said he feels The Woodlands is "turning the corner," with a decreasing number of new resident cases since the first week of November and only one in the past week.

"I feel our staff’s dedication, professionalism and caring service to our residents is incredible, and I applaud them for the unwavering commitment they have shown," he said in an email to 13News.