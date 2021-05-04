Survey finds an increasing number of Americans are eager to get vaccinated

The battle with COVID-19 is being waged one shot at a time.

INDIANAPOLIS — There are new numbers that show Americans are becoming less hesitant and more excited about getting COVID-19 vaccinations.

A monthly survey conducted by Kaiser Health News found more people are eager to get a shot in the arm than in prior months.

As an increasing number of vaccine doses become available and clinics make the vaccination process more convenient, it appears more Americans want to get vaccinated.

“I have people say they don’t get any shots but they are excited to get this shot. They want to get rid of the COVID virus,” explained Misty Tidd, a registered nurse who supervises the Franciscan Health Clinic in Johnson County.

Since the clinic opened in December daily vaccinations have more than doubled.

According to Tidd, a surprising number of younger people, who were originally hesitant to get the vaccine, are showing up for shots.

“And they are more tech-savvy. So, when an appointment cancels because of a no show or a cancellation because of going somewhere else, those appointments are getting snatched up by the younger crowd," Tidd explained. “So we are getting a mixture of even high school students coming in with their parents to get the vaccine. So it’s exciting to see that.”

The Kaiser Health News survey reinforces what some clinics are seeing.

It found that nearly two-thirds of the people who were surveyed are either vaccinated or want to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

This is an increase from January when less than half of the people surveyed were vaccinated or wanted to be.

At that time, one-third of the people were taking a wait-and-see approach. Now less than 20 percent are taking this approach.