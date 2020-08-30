Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Global cases top 25 million

Sunday's latest headlines on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more then 5.96 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 6:30 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 182,700 deaths and nearly 2.14 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 25 million confirmed cases with more than nearly 843,000 deaths and 16.4 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Navajo Nation reports 500th death

Navajo Nation health officials say the confirmation of a new death brings the number of fatalities from coronavirus to 500. The Navajo Nation on Friday night reported the additional death as well as 14 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

That brings the total number of people infected to 9,780. But that includes 165 cases that occurred between early April and mid-August and were recently identified as COVID-19 related.