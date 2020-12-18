Statewide COVID-19 vaccination effort begins

Each vial is supposed to have 5 doses, but the people doing the vaccinating are getting 6 doses.

INDIANAPOLIS — Across the state, dozens of hospitals are now vaccinating frontline health care workers against the deadly COVID-19 virus. It is an unprecedented effort aimed at stopping an unprecedented threat to public health.

Vaccination clinics are taking on the COVID-19 virus one shot at a time.

This day couldn't come soon enough for Dr. Swathi Janga and many other health care workers.

"It feels like the beginning of the end," she said.

The biggest step yet toward ending a seemingly unending public health nightmare.

"It's just hope for things getting better," said Breann Wilson, a surgical registered nurse. "We've been so stressed and overloaded. It seems like there is light at the end of tunnel."

Franciscan Health turned an unused ambulance bay in to a clinic.

Johnson Memorial is putting an old ER to use and celebrated the first vaccination with applause.

Eskenazi Health turned a hospital conference room into a vaccination pod.

Although shots aren't mandatory, health care workers are filling up vaccination schedules. Franciscan Health is booked solid for weeks.

"The moment we had the website that we could sign up, I signed up that moment," said Scott Luttrell, a physician assistant. "We were ready for it"

Hospitals with limited supplies of vaccine received an unexpected windfall.

Each vial is supposed to have 5 doses, but the people doing the vaccinating are getting 6 doses. That extra dose is a big deal.

A shipment of 2,000 doses becomes 2,400 doses.

"So if we get more doses we can add more appointments and get more people vaccinated sooner," said Dr. Christopher Doehring, Franciscan Health's vice president or Medical Affairs.