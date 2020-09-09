State will soon make public COVID-19 cases in Indiana schools

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health will soon begin reporting the number of COVID-19 cases in schools.
On its COVID-19 data website, the state plans to publish the number of positive cases in individual schools, not just school districts, and also provide student demographics on a statewide level.
"We've heard it from parents, we've heard it from schools, and we've heard it from other stakeholders: all asking for the information to be public,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box. “The purpose is not to stigmatize a school or to penalize them. The purpose is not to mandate whether schools are hosting in-person classes or going virtual - because those decisions are made locally. Rather, the purpose is to help all of us make the best decisions possible as we navigate this pandemic."
Schools with less than five COVID-19 cases will not be listed to protect identities. School districts are not required to report their positive cases to the state, but Box calls it a strong request. The state is testing an electronic portal this week that allows schools to report data to their county health departments and the state in one place.