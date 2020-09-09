State will soon make public COVID-19 cases in Indiana schools

The state plans to publish the number of positive cases in individual schools, not just school districts, and also provide student demographics on a statewide level.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health will soon begin reporting the number of COVID-19 cases in schools.

On its COVID-19 data website, the state plans to publish the number of positive cases in individual schools, not just school districts, and also provide student demographics on a statewide level.

"We've heard it from parents, we've heard it from schools, and we've heard it from other stakeholders: all asking for the information to be public,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box. “The purpose is not to stigmatize a school or to penalize them. The purpose is not to mandate whether schools are hosting in-person classes or going virtual - because those decisions are made locally. Rather, the purpose is to help all of us make the best decisions possible as we navigate this pandemic."