State hoping to launch COVID-19 vaccine program for homebound Hoosiers

As a county has leftover doses at the end of the day, EMS workers will pick them up, take them to the people who are homebound and vaccinate them.

INDIANAPOLIS — The state is hoping to launch a program next week to help vaccinate homebound Hoosiers against COVID-19.

The state is collecting names of individuals who are truly homebound. The program will then provide those names to the counties where they live. As a county has leftover doses at the end of the day, EMS workers will pick them up, take them to the people who are homebound and vaccinate them.

The state's original plan was to test this as a pilot program in one region of the state. Instead, coordination has gone so well the program will go out state-wide.