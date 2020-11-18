Staff member at Fishers elementary school dies of COVID-19

Pam Podany was a staff member at Thorpe Creek Elementary School.

FISHERS, Ind. — A staff member at Thorpe Elementary Creek Elementary School in Fishers has died from COVID-19, according to the superintendent.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out today to the family of Pam Podany, a Thorpe Creek staff member who died last night from Covid," HSE Schools Superintendent Allen Bourff said in a tweet Wednesday morning. "Condolences also to her school family."

Hamilton Southeastern Schools announced Tuesday all students in Pre-K through sixth grade would move to virtual schooling starting Thursday, Nov. 19 through Friday, Dec. 4. The decision was made because the district continues to have problems finding substitute teachers to fill in for quarantined faculty.

Students in seventh grade and older will remain in virtual learning until winter break. The board will reassess the situation for younger students prior to Dec. 4.

"We understand how difficult this is for students, staff and families. Please know that we remain committed to serving the school community through this pandemic," a press release said.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness released a statement following the announcement, saying he was unaware of the decision and is concerned about how some families will be able to handle the closures on such short notice:

"Neither my administration nor our health department were aware of HSE’s decision to move PK-6 education to 100% virtual learning. We have worked tirelessly to keep our schools open and have publicly stated that we believe schools should be open. In fact, today we intended to announce the opening of an additional COVID-19 testing site dedicated to any student or staff member at HSES that had been exposed. I am extremely concerned about the burden that this will cause parents with a mere 48-hour notice for closure. My commitment to our residents is that I will do all that we can to see our schools open again."