St. Elmo Steak House co-owner releases statement after 9 employees test positive

There is still no word on when the popular downtown steak house will reopen.

INDIANAPOLIS — St. Elmo Steak House is getting professionally deep cleaned and testing its employees for coronavirus after nine employees tested positive.

The popular downtown Indianapolis steak house, located at 127 Illinois Street, closed early Saturday after the nine employees tested positive.

Craig Huse, CEO of Huse Culinary, released a statement on Monday regarding St. Elmo Steak House.

Huse said they are working closely with the Marion County Public Health Department and its health director Dr. Virginia Caine on how and when it will be safe to reopen St. Elmo Steak House.

“With Dr. Caine’s direction and plan, we have conducted a professional deep cleaning and sanitization of the restaurant and provided employees with the highest and most accurate level of testing," Huse said.

All returning employees will have a negative PCR test result from a Marion County Public Health Department facility or already be fully vaccinated in order to return safely to work.

Huse doesn't believe there was a risk of exposure to customers as a result of the employees testing positive.

"It is our understanding the Marion County Public Health Department has not identified any potential exposure risk to customers based on their contact tracing," Huse said.