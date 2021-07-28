Significant outbreak of COVID-19 at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy

The majority of the 117 students in the class are unvaccinated.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Classes at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield have been suspended due to a "significant outbreak of COVID-19 among students."

As of Wednesday morning, 10 students in the 2021 class had tested positive for the virus. Nine more students were being retested after their initial results were inconclusive.

Another 50 students are isolating because they are symptomatic or are considered close contacts of a positive case.

The majority of the 117 students in the class are unvaccinated, the academy said in a release.