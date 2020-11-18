Shelbyville toughens effort to enforce pandemic restrictions

Communities are complaining they have no way to enforce the state's mandated pandemic restrictions on restaurants and other businesses.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Communities are complaining they have no way to enforce the state's mandated pandemic restrictions on restaurants and other businesses.

Some want fines to put some teeth in the enforcement effort.

In Shelbyville, the mayor and county health department are already thinking outside of the box.

Inside Shelbyville's Three Sisters café and bookstore, masks are mandatory. The sisters have zero tolerance for customers who break the rules.

"We had two or three and we said, 'Either mask up or leave.' And they left," said co-owner Carolyn Statler. "They weren't happy."

Too many restaurants and other businesses aren't enforcing the face mask and social distancing regulations. Shelby County's health department is overwhelmed with complaints.

"Our biggest problem is getting people to comply," said Robert Lewis, the department's director.

Shelbyville Mayor Tom DeBaun lost two family members to the COVID pandemic. 13News asked if he needs to put the weight of city hall behind this problem.

"I think so," he replied. "I think it would be more impactful."

DeBaun and a couple city administrators will start calling on offending business.

"Right now, we will start with education," DeBaun explained. "Reminding them of the potential penalties if they do not comply."

But right now there are no penalties, though DeBaun said there could be.

The mayor is considering asking the city and county to enact ordinances authorizing fines for breaking the pandemic restrictions.

Meanwhile, the health department is also getting creative. If it receives complaints about a restaurant and the owner is uncooperative over the phone, the inspector can make a visit and a routine health inspection.

It didn't end well for one restaurant.

"They had several violations and we hit them with a penalty of $340," Lewis said. "They got the message that way and it worked."