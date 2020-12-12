Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Doctors urge anti-coronavirus pledge as deaths surge

Saturday's latest Indiana updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Doctors urge anti-coronavirus pledge as deaths surge

A group of Indiana doctors is urging people to sign an online pledge that they will take action to slow the spread of the coronavirus as the state faces an ever-increasing COVID-19 death rate.

State health officials on Friday added 71 recent coronavirus deaths to Indiana’s toll. At least 50 people with COVID-19 infections have died daily in the state for 25 consecutive days through Wednesday.

The Hoosier COVID Crisis petition urges people to avoid gatherings, wear face masks, get the vaccine when it’s available and advocate for government financial support for those suffering the pandemic’s economic effects.

US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic

The U.S. has given the final go-ahead to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, launching emergency vaccinations in a bid to end the pandemic. Shots will begin in a few days after Friday night's decision by the Food and Drug Administration.

But initial doses are scarce and rationed, with health workers and nursing home residents first in line. Enough for the general population isn't expected until spring, and experts urge people to mask up and keep their distance during a long, grim winter.

Pence sets Indiana trip to discuss coronavirus vaccine

Vice President Mike Pence has scheduled an Indiana trip to discuss coronavirus vaccines. Pence’s office announced Friday that he will travel on Tuesday, Dec. 14 to Bloomington, where he will tour a vaccine production facility and lead a roundtable discussion about the vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.

Pence said during a South Carolina event on Thursday that the government's virus task force has “cut no corners in the development of this vaccine. We have cut red tape.”

Education advocates push for early teacher vaccinations

Education advocates are calling for teachers and other school workers to get priority in the national coronavirus vaccine rollout expected to start next week.

Indiana Rep. Jim Banks said that teachers should be in the second phase of vaccinations, after health workers but ahead of the general public.

Teacher union officials from the National Education Association agree teachers should get priority, but caution that even with a vaccine for adults, schools will have to practice social distancing, mask-wearing and frequent hand-washing.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 15.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 5:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 295 thousand deaths and 6.1 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 71.1 million confirmed cases with more than 1.59 million deaths and 45.4 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.