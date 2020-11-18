State rep quarantines after sister tests positive for coronavirus

State Rep. Robin Shackleford learned after Organization Day at the Indiana Statehouse that her sister had tested positive. The sisters vacationed together last week.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana state representative is in quarantine after a sibling tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) attended Organization Day at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, but left to get tested for coronavirus shortly after a news conference.

Shackleford said she had found out after Organization Day, the opening of the Indiana legislative session, and before the news conference, that her sister had tested positive for COVID-19. Shackleford had been on vacation last week with her sister, who is asymptomatic.

The legislator said she had no symptoms, but will be quarantining.