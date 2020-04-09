Downtown restaurant back 'in compliance' after being cited for COVID violations

Marion County Health Dept. Director Dr. Virginia Caine said an inspector investigated two separate complaints involving the Rathskeller.

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular downtown restaurant is back in good standing with the Marion County Health Department after being cited for violating one of the restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

MCHD Director Dr. Virginia Caine said an inspector investigated two separate complaints involving the Rathskeller and reviewed video of an outdoor concert there shared on social media. The video, which led to a heated online debate, shows groups of people standing close together near the stage without masks.

Caine said while the inspector determined the video to be "inconclusive," in terms of social distancing and the time and day it was recorded, the inspector did find "an open bar area," in violation of the public health order.

Caine said the manager quickly addressed the issue and is in compliance, with no fines or further action necessary.

Thursday morning, Caine and Mayor Joe Hogsett updated the public health order allowing bars and nightclubs, to reopen Tuesday with restrictions. They include limiting indoor capacity to 25% and outdoor capacity to 50%, sticking to table service and seating only (no sitting or standing at the bar), no dancing or live entertainment and closing at midnight.