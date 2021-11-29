Questions about the pediatric COVID vaccine? Hamilton County Health Department to hold virtual town hall

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Hamilton County Health Department will host a virtual town hall Tuesday to answer questions parents may have about getting their kids vaccinated against COVID-19.
Three local pediatricians will lead the discussion.
They will also share insight about the difference between the kids' and adult doses of the Pfizer vaccine, potential side effects and efficacy of the shot versus natural immunity.
The town hall begins at 6:30 p.m. You can join it by clicking here.
