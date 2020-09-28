Purdue suspends 14 students for party violating COVID-19 pledge; 13 are student-athletes

The students are accused of violating the "Protect Purdue Pledge."

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University suspended 14 students, including 13 student-athletes, for violating the "Protect Purdue Pledge" on the pandemic. The student are said to have had a party in a residence hall on Saturday.

“This virus continues to be the demise of many universities and academic pursuits,” said Katie Sermersheim, associate vice provost and dean of students. “The majority of our students are behaving admirably in following the Pledge and helping protect the Purdue community. For that, we are grateful, but we cannot let our guard down and must hold those who violate our community standards accountable.”

The students will have to leave the residence hall by Wednesday as part of their suspension. They can also appeal the suspension.

“On one hand, we are glad to have had only two of this type of incident in six weeks,” said Purdue President Mitch Daniels, “but we will deal with any such violation with firmness. The fact that this episode involved student-athletes can make no difference. At Purdue, we have one set of rules for everyone.”

Purdue Athletics released a statement to 13News on the suspensions:

"Purdue Athletics is aware of the incident that took place over the weekend involving 13 out-of-season student-athletes. Our student-athletes, coaches and staff remain committed to following the guidelines of the Protect Purdue Pledge, and have been working with the University throughout this process. While this is an unfortunate occurrence, we hope it’s instructive for all Boilermaker students and reinforces the importance of protecting everyone on campus during this time."

Purdue University has been warning students they will face consequences if they aren't following social distancing guidelines. Violating the pledge is now listed in the same category as academic dishonesty, hazing, drug dealing and destruction of university property.

Prohibited Behavior (from Purdue University):

"Willfully failing or refusing to adhere to the requirements of the Protect Purdue Pledge, which has been adopted by the University’s Board of Trustees as an official University regulation and will be enforced as such; and