Purdue football, volleyball announce full capacity crowds for fall contests

The Tippecanoe County Board of Health authorized Purdue Athletics to return to 100 percent fan capacity for fall sports.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium will open to full capacity this fall, and the university and the Tippecanoe County Board of Health authorized Purdue Athletics to return to 100 percent capacity.

Purdue's Holloway Gymnasium is also included in the authorization.

Decisions about capacity in Mackey Arena and other athletics facilities will be made in the near future, according to release from Purdue Athletics.

"The 2020-21 year of competition required a multitude of sacrifices and adjustments," said Mike Bobinski, Purdue's director of athletics, "but the missing energy and excitement from our fans was certainly among the toughest for all of us. Game day was simply not the same, and we can't wait for our student-athletes to experience you filling the stands to support them this fall."

The county will not mandate any social-distancing restrictions or facial coverings at Purdue football and volleyball contests.

Purdue's season opener is set for the evening of Sept. 4 against Oregon State. Ross-Ade Stadium will also host the Old Oaken Bucket Game against Indiana.

The Purdue volleyball team will open Big Ten play Sept. 24 at home against Ohio State. The rest of the schedule will be announced later.

Purdue officials also expect all traditional gameday activities at Ross-Ade Stadium will resume, including pregame tailgating, fan shuttles, and band and cheer performances.

Digital ticketing and parking passes will be used to allow for contactless entry and payment, along with contactless admission pedestals at all entry gates and cashless transactions at concession stands and the Purdue Team Store.